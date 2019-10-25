Acapulco’s Papagayo park to get 300-million-peso upgrade

Parque Papagayo in Acapulco will receive a 300-million-peso (US $15.7-million) upgrade over the next year.

Known by locals as Acapulco’s green lung, the 22-hectare park is to be revamped into a vibrant, modern space that will be a popular attraction for both locals and visitors.

Agrarian Planning and Urban Development (Sedatu) Secretary Román Meyer Falcón announced that the project will begin in November and will be completed next year.

“We’ll begin the process with certain actions next month, but we are going to concentrate on next year,” Meyer said. “Next year is when we will put in all our efforts to recuperate Parque Papagayo in order to assure that it won’t just be a local reference point, but also an important attraction for Mexican citizens and foreigners.”

Meyer said half of the investment would come from the federal government, and the other half from the state.

Inaugurated in 1981, Papagayo is Acapulco’s largest green space, incorporating an ecological reserve and recreational and tourist areas.

During a ceremony announcing the rehabilitation of the park, Guerrero Governor Héctor Astudillo Flores presented 415 families from Acapulco’s suburban areas with written pledges that their neighborhoods will receive federal funding, as well.

Through its Urban Improvement Program, Sedatu will invest 600 million pesos (US $31.5 million) in a number of infrastructure and other public works projects in neighborhoods that lack basic services and have restricted access.

“We’re going to install complete roads, water, drainage and housing, and improve schools, markets and parks,” said Meyer. “And . . . we’re going to repeat the program next year.”

Sources: La Jornada Guerrero (sp), El Sol de Acapulco (sp)