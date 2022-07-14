News

It's not the first time Marín has been in hot water for filming porn in public

A porn actor and producer has angered the Matamoros business community after filming a sex scene in the border city’s central park.

Alex Marín and Yamileth Ramírez appear in the scene, which is circulating on social media and messaging apps, according to a report by Hoy Tamaulipas. Large letters that together spell out Matamoros are visible in the footage.

Ramírez is one of at least two women currently in a polyamorous relationship with Marín, who was scolded by authorities in late 2020 after filming a sex scene in the Sumidero Canyon in Chiapas.

Hoy Tamaulipas reported that there didn’t appear to be any families in the Matamoros central park when the latest video was made.

The vice president of the local branch of the National Chamber of Commerce said that Marín and Ramírez demonstrated a lack of respect and harmed the reputation of Matamoros by filming a sex scene in public. Raúl Quintanilla urged Mayor Mario Alberto López Hernández to initiate legal action against Marín.

He said it was regrettable that the video of the Matamoros romp has gone viral and that those responsible haven’t been sanctioned in any way. “We urge local authorities to take action on the matter,” Quintanilla said.

Marín’s “sex in the sumidero” video also went viral and as a result caught the eye of the federal government’s National Commission of Natural Protected Areas, which denounced the improper use of the national park. It said that the filming of pornographic content in the park damaged “the image of an icon that represents the pride of Chiapas” and exceeded “moral limits.”

With reports from Hoy Tamaulipas