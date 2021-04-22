Pedestrian overpass collapses after being hit by truck

A pedestrian overpass crushed two trucks Thursday morning after it collapsed onto the Querétaro-San Luís Potosí highway, 39 kilometers from San Luís Potosí city.

A truck hit the overpass causing the collapse and as it fell it struck and trapped the truck as well as another which was passing.

No serious injuries or fatalities have been reported.

The accident happened at kilometer 164+400, near the community of Enramadas in the municipality of Santa María del Río, San Luís Potosí.

At around 3 p.m. the National Guard announced that limited through traffic had been reestablished in both directions on the highway.

Source: Milenio (sp)