Police nab Pemex worker for speeding — and find a cargo of stolen gasoline

Containers of gasoline were found inside vehicle driven by Pemex employee.

He was carrying 1,800 liters of Magna

A Pemex worker has been caught red-handed with stolen gasoline in Tecate, Baja California, but only because he was speeding.

The pipeline pump operator was stopped by police after he was seen traveling at high speed on the Rumorosa-Tecate highway.

When police approached the vehicle the strong smell of gasoline triggered a closer look at what the man was carrying.

They found more than 1,800 liters of Magna in 39 plastic containers, stacked inside the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody and his truck and cargo seized.

Corruption within Pemex is widely thought to be responsible for much of the petroleum theft in Mexico, but few employees have been caught.

