Pepsi to invest US $4bn over two years, build first new plant in 20 years

PepsiCo México has announced it will invest US $4 billion over the next two years, creating 3,000 new jobs.

Pepsi and its partner Grupo Gepp will build a $109-million plant in Guanajuato, the company’s first new plant in Mexico in 20 years, while more than $1 billion will be allocated to strengthening the production of raw materials such as potatoes, corn and sugarcane from small, medium and large producers.

Additionally, the company is taking steps to reduce carbon emissions and transition to renewable energy sources.

The company said $13 million will go toward finding new ways to reduce saturated fats in its products, and $7 million will be invested in community development programs with distinct focuses such as water, recycling, nutrition and the empowerment of women.

PepsiCo CEO Ramón Laguarta observed that the company was proud of its more than 100 years of history in Mexico.

“Mexico is our biggest operation in Latin America and the second biggest worldwide. It is an honor for us to be able to have a positive impact at all levels of the country’s economy, from the countryside to corner stores in every city and town.”

