Food and drinks giant PepsiCo México has been recognized as one of the world’s best employers for the second year in a row.

The list compiled by the Top Employers Institute showcases companies that achieve a positive work environment and have well crafted human resources policies.

PepsiCo México made the list due to flexible work schemes it introduced in 2021 and the opportunities for professional development it provides employees, the newspaper Milenio reported.

It was also credited with developing a diversity and inclusion strategy which categorized its workforce on six dimensions: gender, sexual identity, disability, race, generational differences and age.

The company presented a human resources manual for including trans people in the workplace last year, which identifies best practices on human and labor issues for trans people.

Parent company PepsiCo was one of 11 considered top global employers by the institute.

PepsiCo México vice president Gabriela García said the company’s positive work environment was deep rooted. “For more than 100 years, PepsiCo has worked to make a positive impact by boosting the talent and skill development of our employees. We are proud to receive the certification as a Top Employer 2022 as it is a recognition of the unique culture we have managed to build and the opportunities and experiences of personal and professional growth, in the diverse and inclusive workspace which we provide to our employees,” she said.

The Top Employers Institute tracks the human resources departments of companies from 123 countries and evaluates their work environment, learning, well-being, leadership, sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

PepsiCo México was one of 35 Mexican companies that made the list.

With reports from Milenio