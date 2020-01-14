Perpetrator’s grandfather arrested in Coahuila school shooting

The grandfather of an 11-year-old boy who shot and killed his teacher and wounded six others before shooting himself in Torreón, Coahuila, last week was arrested on Monday.

Coahuila Attorney General Gerardo Márquez Guevara said that José Ángel N. was arrested on charges of criminal negligence after authorities found evidence to determine that the guns used in Friday’s shooting belonged to him.

“We’re attributing the homicide of the teacher to this person . . .” for omissive conduct and negligence, Márquez said.

The investigation revealed an absence of values in the child’s home environment, which contained a number of items that encourage violence, he said, including several video games with violent content, as well as some war toys and air pistols.

As for the teacher and five students who were wounded in the attack, Márquez said all had been discharged from hospital as of Monday night.

Although previous reports have stated that a backpack revision program that the parents of the school had rejected in October would become mandatory in all schools in Coahuila, Márquez said it was being reinforced but would still require parental consent.

Source: El Financiero (sp)