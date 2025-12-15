Sheinbaum named PETA’s person of the year for animal welfare agenda

PETA Latino, the Latin American branch of the renowned animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, has named President Claudia Sheinbaum as its first Person of the Year for her campaigns to support animal welfare, including her animal protection reforms in the Mexican Constitution.

“If more leaders followed President Sheinbaum’s compassionate steps and treated animal abuse as the serious threat to society that it is, the world would be a more humane place,” said Alicia Aguayo, director of PETA Latino. “PETA Latino is grateful to have an ally like President Sheinbaum, and we look forward to celebrating many more victories for animals during her administration.”

During her first year in office, Sheinbaum shepherded through a law to prevent dolphins in Mexico from being forced to live in confined spaces and perform tricks for humans, as well as placed a ban on breeding dolphins in captivity for entertainment purposes.

The Mexican Senate unanimously approved a nationwide ban on dolphin and other marine mammal shows in June, after a three-year legislative process that was sparked by public outrage over animal welfare violations. It resulted in the closure of Mexico’s dolphinariums.

A ban on bullfighting was also introduced in Mexico City in March, bringing an end to the torture and killing of bulls for the purpose of entertainment in bullrings. The legislation was approved by a 61-1 vote.

Michoacán followed suit by banning bullfighting across the state. The sport is now banned in six Mexican states.

Sheinbaum has also championed unprecedented constitutional reforms on animal welfare, which spurred a change in Mexico’s supreme law. Article 4 of the Constitution now states: “Animal abuse is prohibited. The Mexican State must guarantee the protection, proper treatment, conservation, and care of animals, as specified by the corresponding laws.”

“By prioritizing animal protection in the constitution, Sheinbaum has set a powerful example of a government that values ​​the lives and well-being of all individuals,” PETA said in a statement. “Her leadership shows that progress is not measured solely in human terms, because every animal is a being with its own life, feelings and relationships.”

PETA, known for its aggressive activism, has taken credit for laying the groundwork for Sheinbaum’s reforms. “We have sparked waves of action, contributed to the closure of facilities that exploit animals, such as the Dolphinarium at the Barceló Hotel in Mexico, and mobilized tens of thousands of supporters against bullfighting,” it said in announcing the Person of the Year award.

With reports from Milenio