Pipeline blast death toll 109; residents report illegal taps

The number of deaths caused by the explosion and fire last week at the Tlahuelilpan, Hidalgo, pipeline tap has risen to 109.

Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer Varela told this morning’s federal government press conference that the two most recent deaths occurred overnight.

He said 23 burn victims remain in hospitals in Mexico City, the states of México and Hidalgo, and in Galveston, Texas.

Meanwhile, more “high-risk” illegal pipeline taps have been identified in the Tlahuelilpan area after local residents came forward to report them to authorities.

Federal Police confirmed that 11 taps were located in the municipality of Tlahuelilpan and three more were found in Tetepango.

A Federal Police officer told the same press conference that citizens who reported the location of the pipeline taps did so because they were aware of the risk they pose to their communities.

He said no leaks were found and no drop was detected in the internal pressure of the pipelines, which continued to operate normally.

After the January 18 explosion, President López Obrador called on citizens to support the fight against petroleum theft by reporting pipeline taps.