Wednesday, March 26, 2025
HomeNews
NewsYucatan Peninsula

CFE restores power after blackouts hit Riviera Maya

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Power outage
Power outages affected seven of Quintana Roo's 11 municipalities on Monday evening. (Enrique Bancalari/Unsplash)

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) restored power in the southeastern Yucatán Peninsula on Tuesday morning after several power outages were reported across the state of Quintana Roo.  

The blackouts, which began at 6 p.m. on Monday, affected seven of the 11 municipalities in Quintana Roo, including the tourist destinations Tulum, Cancún, Playa del Carmen, Isla Mujeres, Cozumel, Bacalar and Puerto Morelos.

In Cancún, the power outage primarily affected the northwest corner of the city. Residents in the neighboring states of Campeche and Tabasco also reported several hours of power outages on social media.  

CFE reported that the blackouts were due to the poor quality of natural gas caused by high humidity levels in the Mayakán gas pipeline that runs from southern Tabasco to Valladolid, Yucatán.

The commission said in a statement that because of the poor gas quality, generating plants were forced to switch to alternative fuels.  

“To mitigate the impacts during this period of irregular supply, the Generation Subdirectorate, in coordination with the subsidiary CFEnergía and the National Energy Control Center (Cenace), made the decision to implement scheduled power outages for periods of time (rotating outages) to minimize the impact on users,” the bulletin stated. 

CFE reported that power was restored to 47% of those affected in Campeche, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Yucatán by 9 p.m. on Monday. 

Following major power disruptions during the summer months of 2024, the CFE recently announced it would invest approximately US $12 million in the installation of new capacitor banks across Quintana Roo and a three-phase transformer in Playa del Carmen.

The investments are expected to improve the state electrical system’s efficiency when hot weather creates excessive demand.

With reports from Milenio, Animal Politico and Infobae

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Playa del Carmen

Rekindled Fyre Festival now says it will be held in Playa del Carmen

MND Staff - 1
Sun, sand and... skepticism? After announcing a Fyre Festival 2 in Isla Mujeres, founder and fraudster Billy McFarland has moved the event to Playa del Carmen.
Guanajuato, known to have the highest homicide rate in Mexico, had its least violent week of 2025 last week

Security minister: Crime cell arrests reduced Guanajuato homicides by 45%

MND Staff - 0
Security Minister Omar García Harfuch presented data on Tuesday showing an average of seven homicides per day in Guanajuato between March 17 and 23, a 44.9% reduction in one week.
Dr. Simi US opened in Austin, Texas on March 24

Mr. Worldwide? Farmacias Similares launches Dr. Simi brand in the US

MND Staff - 2
Dr. Simi is now open — and dancing — for business in Austin, Texas, the first location of the pharmacy's planned expansion throughout the United States.

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Who is new U.S. Ambassador Ronald Johnson?

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC