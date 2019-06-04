More than 1,000 people were forced to flee their homes early Tuesday morning because of a leak in a fuel pipeline caused by an illegal tap.

According to a police report, residents of the Misión San Agustín housing development in the municipality of Acolman, México state, began noticing a strong smell of gasoline around 12:40am. More than 1,000 people fled their homes voluntarily, and reported a pipeline leak near Camino a la Mina to authorities.

The leak sent a jet of fuel 10 meters into the air.

Security forces and Pemex employees arrived at the scene and were able to seal the leak within three hours. By 3:45am, residents of the development were able to return to their houses.

Police reported no injuries and no arrests.

Acolman, which borders the municipality of Ecatepec in the Mexico City metropolitan area, is a common target for fuel theft, along with other municipalities in the Valley of Teotihuacán.

Source: Milenio (sp), El Heraldo de México (sp)