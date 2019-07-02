A toddler died yesterday after being attacked by a pitbull in Iztapalapa, Mexico City.

Witnesses said the young boy, almost 2 years old, climbed to the roof of a house with his mother when he was attacked by the dog, which reportedly lived on the roof and was kept tied up at all times.

The dog bit the youngster several times. When paramedics arrived he was pronounced dead.

Borough authorities took the owner of the dog into custody and the dog was secured by the animal services agency Agatan.

Animal rights organization Mundo Patitas A.C. lamented the attack, stressing that the dog was an innocent being that had been deprived of the most basic rights, and whose abuse, neglect and confinement atop a roof had taken its toll on an innocent child.

Source: Infobae (sp)