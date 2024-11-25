Monday, November 25, 2024
HomeMexico City Plus
Mexico City PlusNews

A 39-kilometer sea of poinsettias lines the streets of Mexico City ahead of Christmas

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
Bright red poinsettias line the center of Paseo del Reforma in Mexico City, with the Angel of Independence visible in the background
Mexico City enlisted the help of 400 workers to plant 147,000 nochebuenas across town. (Graciela López/Cuartoscuro) (Ismael Rocha/X)

As part of an annual tradition, 39 kilometers of poinsettias were planted across Mexico City on Nov. 22, marking the start of the festive season.

Mexico City’s Public Works and Services Ministry enlisted the help of 400 workers to plant 147,000 nochebuenas — the common name in Mexico — along 12 primary roads, covering a total of 38.66 km.

Around the globe, poinsettias (Euphorbia pulcherrima) have become synonymous with the Christmas season. The bright red flowering plant is native to Mexico and 30 varieties are grown in six states, including Morelos, Michoacán, Mexico City and Puebla.

Before the arrival of the Spanish in 1519, the ornamental plant was grown in the gardens of the Mexica royalty, such as Moctezuma II and Nezahualcóyotl.

Then came Robert Poinsett, the plants’ English-language namesake.

When Poinsett, the first U.S. minister to Mexico, visited during Christmas in 1825, he sent some samples to the Bartram Botanical Garden in Philadelphia. The poinsettias were exhibited there in 1829 to great success, before being introduced to Europe.

Pink poinsettia flowers.
Poinsettias mainly come in red, white and pink and can be bought from 40 to 300 pesos (US $2- $15) (Parker Sturdivant/Unsplash)

Where to find poinsettias in Mexico City

You can see the striking red plants along the following streets:

  • Paseo de la Reforma: from Periférico to Eje 2 Norte
  • Canal de Miramontes: from Calz. del Hueso to Canal Nacional
  • Viaducto Río Becerra: from Puente La Morena to Viaducto Miguel Alemán
  • Renato Leduc: from Calz. Tlalpan to Calle Coapa
  • Periférico Sur: from Camino a Santa Teresa to Calle Forestales
  • Eje 6 Sur: from Avenida Javier Rojo Gómez to Gabriela Mistral
  • Avenida Chapultepec: from Circuito Interior to Avenida Niños Héroes
  • Avenida 8: from Circuito Interior to Viaducto Río de la Piedad
  • Eje 3 Oriente: from Calle 310 to Calle 306
  • Ejército Nacional: from Bahía de la Concepción to Calle Kepler
  • Calzada de la Viga: from Calle Campesinos to Avenida Recreo
  • Calzada México-Tenochtitlán: from Calle Valerio Trujano to Calle Héroes

As part of the Festival de Nochebuena, poinsettias are also being sold widely across the capital throughout the Christmas period. They mainly come in red, white and pink and can be bought from 40 to 300 pesos (US $2- $15) depending on the size of the plant.

They will be available for purchase in the following places:

  •     The main squares of the Coyoacán, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztapalapa, Tláhuac, Iztacalco and Milpa Alta neighborhoods, from Nov. 15 to Dec. 1
  •     Chapultepec Park (at the Puerta de los Leones entrance), from Nov. 19 to Dec. 1
  •     República de Guatemala, from Nov. 19 to Dec. 1
  •     Tourism Ministry, from Nov. 19 to Dec. 19
  •     Francisco I. Madero Avenue, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1
  •     Pabellón Cuemanco, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1
  •     Mexico City Zócalo, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1
  •     Paseo de la Reforma, from Dec. 2 to 15

You can find all of the festival’s points of sale on this map.

The flower farmers of Xochimilco have produced roughly1.8 million poinsettias for sale in Mexico City this year. If sales go well, they could generate 70 million pesos for over 5,000 families, including families of growers and day laborers hired for cultivation and marketing, according to the Mexico City government.

With reports from El Universal and CDMX Secreta

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
UNAM students protest in Mexico City holding a banner that says "El poder judicial al servicio del pueblo"

Over 18,000 would-be judges have signed up for the 2025 judicial elections

MND Staff - 0
Sheinbaum said the registration process for the country's first-ever judicial elections was "a complete success."
Residual polar air and two new cold fronts are expected to overlap in the following days, keeping temperatures chilly throughout the week.

Frost in the forecast for 17 states as temperatures plummet across Mexico

MND Staff - 0
Frost is possible as far south as Mexico City this week due to a combination of frigid weather systems descending from the north.
A vessel of seized cocaine in the shores of Guerrero, Mexico.

Navy finds 3.3 tonnes of cocaine adrift off Guerrero coast

MND Staff - 0
Semar personnel were conducting a routine patrol when they spotted objects floating in the water about 180 nautical miles southwest of Acapulco, Guerrero.

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About Us

ADVERTISE WITH MND

SUBMISSIONS

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Subscription FAQ's

Jobs

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC