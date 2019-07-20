Mexico City police arrest 5 members of one of most dangerous gangs

Five members of what police say is one of the most dangerous criminal groups in Mexico City were arrested on Thursday night.

An elite group of undercover Mexico City police nabbed the alleged members of the Los Molinos gang in the Pedregal de Santo Domingo neighborhood of Coyoacán after witnessing them participate in a drug deal aboard a Nissan Versa.

A month ago, security camera footage showed a group of subjects fleeing in the same car after abandoning a body in the trunk of a second car near Cerro de la Estrella in Iztapalapa.

The arrested are Enrique Sosa Barragán, Miguel Ángel Sosa Barragán, Édgar Jesús Hernández Rodríguez, Juan Erick Fonseca Cadena and Ángel Antonio Reyes Méndez. Police say that Sosa Barragán was the leader of the group and that he had previously been incarcerated for two years in Venice, Italy, for drug trafficking.

Police confiscated drugs, cash and two pistols from the car.

Hernández Rodríguez had previously been arrested in October 2018, but was released shortly after. He is accused of participating in a June 2012 robbery of a Monte de Piedad pawnshop in the state of Puebla, in which money and two kilos of gold were stolen. Police have also linked him to vehicle theft in southern Mexico City.

Los Molinos is one of the most violent gangs in Mexico City and is involved in drug distribution and murder in southeastern Mexico City as well as the México state municipalities Chalco and Ecatepec.

Police say they are responsible for much of the recent wave of violence in Iztapalapa and Coyoacán, including a massacre of seven people in the Los Reyes neighborhood of Coyoacán on February 17 of this year, and another massacre of five people in the Carmen Serdán neighborhood on December 22 of last year.

Source: Milenio (sp), Excélsior (sp)