Police arrest ‘La Cecy,’ suspected leader of CJNG cell

A suspected leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel has been arrested, striking another blow at one of Mexico’s most powerful, and most violent, criminal organizations.

The cartel, which once shot down a Mexican security forces helicopter with a rocket-propelled grenade, has been expanding in cities around Mexico, promising to leave private citizens alone and only target other gangs in turf wars.

A joint effort by various law Mexican enforcement agencies led to Friday’s arrest of 51-year-old María del Carmen Albarrán García, better known as “La Cecy.” The cell leader was pulled over while driving a Chevy Aveo in the Venustiano Carranza borough of Mexico City.

Authorities say Albarrán was in possession of crystal methamphetamine for distribution, as well as a pistol which she used to threaten to shoot law enforcement agents.

She is being held on charges of drug-related offenses, possession of a firearm and bribery.

In January a 21-year-old New Generation hitwoman, María Guadalupe López Esquivel alias “La Catrina,” was shot and killed by authorities at a cartel safe house in Michoacán.

In March, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration announced “Operation Python,” a six-month investigation that led to the arrest of some 600 cartel members, including the extradition from Mexico to the United States of the cartel kingpin’s son and second in command, Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez, for drug trafficking.

The New Generation Cartel is considered a major source of methamphetamine manufacturing and distribution, as well as a supplier of fentanyl-laced heroin.

