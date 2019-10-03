Police arrest presumed leader of Playa del Carmen gang

Quintana Roo police have arrested a man they say is the leader of the Pelones crime gang that operates in Playa del Carmen.

Jonathan “N,” also known as “El Pantera,” was arrested in Cancún after an investigation by state and federal police. He was carrying drugs and guns when he was captured.

The suspect is wanted for several murders and attempted murders.

Quintana Roo Attorney General Óscar Montes de Oca said he is likely responsible for the murder of Daniela Patiño, a Colombian woman whose body was found in Quintana Roo in September.

Patiño arrived in Playa del Carmen in August when she escaped from a human trafficking network that was holding her against her will in Guatemala. She disappeared on September 10, and her body was found seven days later.

“We believe [Jonathan “N”] participated in the femicide of a young woman from Colombia,” said Montes de Oca. “Before being killed, she received extortion messages which, according to witnesses, came from the suspect’s telephone.”

Montes de Oca added that Jonathan “N” is highly dangerous and responsible for many violent incidents in the northern part of the state, especially the municipality of Solidaridad, in which Playa del Carmen is located.

Source: Reforma (sp), El Universal (sp)