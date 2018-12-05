Armed civilians killed a police officer in Jalisco today, the second such attack in two days.

Municipal police commander José Manuel de Anda Tapia was killed in an ambush while driving home in the company of another officer, who was wounded in the shooting.

The attack followed the release of a warning video earlier this week by a suspected local gang leader who demanded police return firearms and drugs seized in a confrontation on November 28. He gave them three hours to respond.

The attackers fired on the police officers from two vehicles in the Alcantarilla neighborhood of El Salto, which is within the metropolitan area of Guadalajara.

On Monday, six state police officers were killed in the southern coast town of La Huerta by gunmen believed to be part of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. They were attempting to free a man who was in the custody of police.

The gunmen fled towards Autlán in three vehicles, leaving two burning vehicles in their wake in the nearby municipality of Tomatlán in an attempt to hinder pursuit.

