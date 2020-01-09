News
Scene of mistaken identity in Coahuila.
Police confuse family with bad guys, killing 2-year-old
Published on Thursday, January 9, 2020
Police in Zaragoza, Coahuila, killed a two-year-old girl and wounded her parents and sister when they confused the car they were traveling in with that of criminal suspects.
The incident occurred at 4:20pm on Wednesday as Rafael Vázquez Muñiz, 34, drove home with a 21-year-old woman believed to be his wife and their three daughters.
But police said they confused their black Saturn with the vehicle of suspects who had threatened to kidnap a senior Zaragoza police officer, and opened fire.
The victims were taken to a hospital in the neighboring town of Allende for treatment, but the two-year-old died there as a result of a gunshot wound to the neck.
The two officers were arrested.
The Coahuila Human Rights Commission opened an investigation into the girl’s death.
Sources: El Universal (sp), Vanguardia MX (sp), Sin Embargo (sp)
