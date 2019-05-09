A municipal police officer in Querétaro was foiled yesterday after attempting to break into an automated teller machine.

An anonymous caller informed the police department of the attempted robbery inside a convenience store.

The cop and two accomplices tried to flee the scene but were apprehended after a short chase in the Villa de Santiago neighborhood of the city.

Police confirmed later that one of the suspects was an officer within its ranks, while one of his accomplices was a former police officer from México state.

The three were in possession of two loaded firearms at the time of their arrest.

Police chief Juan Luis Ferrusca Ortiz declared that the institution has zero tolerance toward “bad elements” within it, adding that “corrupt cops should leave.”

Source: Excélsior (sp)