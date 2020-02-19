Armed assailants force release of hospitalized suspect in Morelos

Armed civilians attacked police in a hospital in Tetecala, Morelos, early Tuesday in order to free a suspected gang leader who was being treated and guarded in the facility.

The attackers arrived at the Rodolfo Becerril de la Paz Hospital around 1:40 a.m. aboard two vehicles. Armed with long guns and wearing ski masks, they began to open fire on the building.

They then entered the hospital and searched out a patient identified as Diego Arturo Olivares Jiménez, who had been arrested on charges of kidnapping.

The men subdued the police officer in charge of guarding Olivares and forced him to give them the handcuff keys. They then took the suspected gang leader out of the hospital and loaded him into one of the vehicles.

A state police officer opened fire in an attempt to stop the men, but they fired back and he retreated. The officer’s ear was grazed by a bullet in the confrontation.

The initial gunshots had alerted other officers in the area to the trouble and they attempted to stop the rescue operation, but were repelled by high-caliber rifle fire. The fighting lasted about five minutes and left two police vehicles damaged by bullets.

Olivares was wounded and arrested during a confrontation with the military on January 17. Two of his accomplices were able to escape capture during the operation.

Sources: Milenio (sp), Central de Noticias (sp)