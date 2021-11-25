Police recover 6 public transit buses hijacked by Oaxaca student teachers

Oaxaca state police have recovered six public transit buses hijacked by student teachers in the state capital.

Bus drivers and public transit businesses reported that the students — known as normalistas —forced passengers off the buses and stole the day’s bus fare.

But when police took back the buses, they checked the student teachers — who were clad in black clothing and balaclavas — and found there was no evidence of robbery. The police let them go and returned the buses to their operators.

Saul Santiago Trejo, a spokesperson for Oaxaca city student teachers, said the buses were only commandeered for transportation purposes to help the students attend a meeting of the CNTE teachers union where the allocation of teaching positions was to be discussed.

Hijacking buses has long been a popular means of obtaining transportation by protesting teachers and student teachers, particularly in Oaxaca, Guerrero and Michoacán.

With reports from Milenio