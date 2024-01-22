Possible snow in the forecast for 5 northern states

Wintry conditions will continue across much of Mexico this week, as the short-lived but intense Cold Front number 29 brings possible sleet and snow to five northern states, and strong winds and heavy rains to many other parts of the country.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) predicts snow for the mountains of Baja California, Chihuahua, Durango, Sinaloa and Sonora, with temperatures falling as low as -10 degrees Celsius. Icy conditions are also predicted for high-altitude areas of Coahuila, México state, Hidalgo, Nuevo León, Puebla, San Luis Potosí, Tlaxcala, Veracruz and Zacatecas.

Residents are advised to wrap up well, stay hydrated, avoid sharp changes in temperature and look out for children and the elderly.

In lower-altitude areas, intense rains (75-150mm) are predicted in parts of Baja California, very heavy rains (50-75mm) in parts of Sonora, and heavy rains (25-50mm) in parts of Campeche, Chihuahua, Quintana Roo and Yucatán — causing flood risks in river basins. Light rains and scattered showers will also be seen across central and northern Mexico.

Conditions for tornado formation are currently present in many northern states, as gusts reach maximums of 80 kilometers per hour in Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Sonora and Zacatecas, and 60 kilometers per hour in Aguascalientes, México state, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nayarit, Puebla and Querétaro.

The coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz will see southerly winds of up to 70 kilometers per hour and waves 1-3 meters high. The Isthmus of Tehuantepec and the coasts of the Yucatán Peninsula will see similar conditions, with winds from the north and east, respectively.

Maximum temperatures on Monday will reach 40 degrees Celsius on the coasts of Chiapas, Jalisco and Oaxaca, and in parts of Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán and Nayarit.

The weather in Mexico City will be cloudy with light to moderate wind, and temperatures ranging from 9 to 23 degrees. The surrounding mountains could see ice and cloud banks, particularly in the early morning.

Mexico News Daily