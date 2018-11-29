President’s official home open to public on Saturday

News

Mexican presidents have lived at Los Pinos for the last 84 years

Eighty-four years after it was first occupied by then-president Lázaro Cárdenas del Río, Los Pinos, the official residence and offices of the president of Mexico, will open its doors to the general public under the new name of Los Pinos Cultural Complex.

As promised during his election campaign by president-elect López Obrador, Los Pinos will become a public space instead of the president’s home once he takes office on Saturday.

The federal Secretariat of Culture said in a statement that starting Saturday at 10:00am, Los Pinos will start a new chapter in its history with guided tours, concerts and various cultural activities.

Five residences within the complex, all named after past presidents, will also be open to the public.

The first visitors to the new cultural facility will also have a chance to see and hear López Obrador’s swearing in ceremony and his first address to the nation as president on several screens installed around the gardens.

The broadcast will continue throughout the day, offering visitors coverage of the celebrations scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Mexico City’s zócalo.

The venue will open Tuesday through Sunday, from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

