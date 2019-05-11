Federal prisons on alert after five guards killed in Morelos

Security officials have put federal penitentiaries on alert after a group of hitmen attacked prison guards yesterday morning in Puente de Ixtla, Morelos, killing five.

Eight guards were waiting for a bus to transport them to the federal women’s penitentiary No. 16 in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood. Just as the bus arrived so did armed civilians, who opened fire.

The other three guards were wounded.

The burned remains of a vehicle authorities suspect was the one used by the hitmen was found later in San Gabriel Palmas, Amacuzac. Four guns and three full magazines were found at the scene.

State Interior Secretary Pablo Ojeda said administrative staff at the penitentiary had received anonymous threats a few weeks before yesterday’s attack.

The attack came two days after a lone gunman shot and killed two union leaders in the zócalo in Cuernavaca, a few steps away from state government headquarters.

A suspect was apprehended at the scene and will make a court appearance on Wednesday.

Source: Milenio (sp)