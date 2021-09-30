A professor at the Autonomous University of Aguascalientes has been suspended after he suggested that women should learn to cook if they do not want to face domestic violence.

Dr. Gerardo de León, a medical professor, showed an example of a woman who had been stabbed by her partner after supposedly burning his dinner, then mentioned that women should learn to cook to avoid such incidents. After a female student objected, de León stood firm.

“If she does not know how to cook, why get married? A person gets home hungry and gets angry,” he said. “So that’s today’s lesson, learn to cook before getting married.”

The professor’s comments were shared on social media and the Office for the Protection of University Rights received a complaint on September 29 over various of de Léon’s actions and comments. The university responded that it condemns any act of harassment, discrimination or violence.

Following the official complaint, the professor was suspended for the protection of students while an investigation into his actions moves forward.

With reports from El Universal and Milenio