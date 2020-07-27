For the fifth time, National Front Against AMLO protesters across the country took to their cars, motorcycles and bicycles and rode in long, noisy processions along major roadways in at least 13 cities on the weekend, calling upon President López Obrador to resign.

Protesters’ cars all bore large Mexican flags visible from a distance as they slowly drove in long lines on streets and highways all over Mexico, carrying signs accusing the president of many sins, including poor management of the nation’s Covid-19 response, turning Mexico into a “communist” nation, and corruption.

Protests orchestrated by FRENA — as the National Front Against AMLO calls itself — occurred in cities in Baja California, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, Sonora, and Yucatan.

In Mexico City, FRENA protesters rolled down city streets, honking their horns, converging at the Angel of Independence monument on Paseo de la Reforma where they got out of their cars to wave flags at passing cars and sing the national anthem.

In the city of Oaxaca, where López Obrador was in the state to meet with Governor Alejandro Murat Hinojosa and tour infrastructure projects, his tour was marked by demonstrations by FRENA and by local organizations.

In Querétaro, hundreds of cars moved in a slow procession Sunday morning along the Fray Junípero Serra state highway, honking their horns in fast succession. Similarly, their cars also bore Mexican flags and handmade signs with slogans such as “AMLO out” and “Send AMLO to prison.”

Upon reaching a pedestrian bridge, protesters sang the national anthem and then proceeded to the city’s Centro Sur before returning to their point of departure.

