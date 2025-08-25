Querétaro declares state of emergency after severe rainfall kills 3

Heavy rains on Friday and Saturday claimed the lives of three people and caused severe damage in the state of Querétaro, prompting the mayor of the state capital to declare a state of emergency in three municipalities.

Querétaro city, the capital of the industrial state to the north of Mexico City, was hit hardest, with flooding and destruction primarily impacting the northern and southern areas of the city of 2.4 million people.

Mayor Felipe Fernando Macías said the heaviest rain occurred on Friday night. He said the storm, starting at around 6 p.m., dumped 80 millimeters per square meter overnight, adding that 30 millimeters per square meter is considered dangerous.

Local authorities said more than 2,200 homes were damaged and manufacturing firms were just beginning to evaluate the impact on their facilities.

On Friday, the Querétaro Municipal Civil Protection agency reported the discovery of two bodies, a man and a woman, in the Peñuelas neighborhood of the capital. The victims were apparently swept away by rushing stormwaters.

On Monday morning, Governor Mauricio Kuri confirmed that authorities had located the body of 19-year-old Matías Gómez, who had been reported missing on Friday. The Querétaro Municipal Police Force (SSPMQ) was actively participating in rescue, clean-up and support activities into Monday.

The state of emergency — declared on Saturday — established a curfew, ordered businesses and factories in affected areas shuttered, restricted public transportation and closed bridges and roads that were damaged by the rain and floodwaters.

Governor Kuri posted updates on the state’s official X account throughout the weekend, and residents were urged to stay informed through official channels and to follow instructions provided by officials.

The federal government activated an emergency response as well, sending troops from the 17th Military Zone under the command of Brigadier General José Guillermo Lira to the state.

As of Monday, the three levels of government had dispersed 1,400 cleaning kits, 1,500 emergency food parcels and 18,000 sandbags to different neighborhoods in the capital.

Rain remains in the forecast for Querétaro throughout Monday and Tuesday. Residents are urged to report flood damage to the following local number: 442 101 5205, option 1.

