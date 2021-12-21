Querétaro looks to the past with new transportation option: Model T Fords

Few places love classic cars like Mexico, where retro vehicles are painstakingly restored to near perfect condition.

But Querétaro city has won the classic car competition hands down with a new way for visitors to see the sights of the historic center: in electric replicas of the Model T Ford.

The Model T — generally considered to be the first affordable automobile — revolutionized motor transport in the early 20th century. It was sold from 1908-1927 and held the record for most units sold of any car until the Volkswagen Beetle surpassed it in 1972.

Querétaro city has rolled out seven replica Model Ts, which can transport five to eight passengers. Local authorities hope they will take as many as 960 tourists around the city per day and by April next year, the offering could expand to 24 vehicles.

The drivers are trained specifically to drive the Model T and to give a history tour of the city.

There are three tour routes on offer for visitors, each lasting 45-60 minutes: the “For tongues and bells” (Para lenguas y campanas) route focuses on viceregal history; “Goodbye Mama Charlotte” (Adiós mamá Carlota) examines the mid-19th century period of the Second Mexican Empire and “A Treasure turned into water” (Un Tesoro convertido en agua) takes sightseers to the city’s aqueduct.

Querétaro city Tourism Minister Alejandra Iturbe Rosas said the project was devised by a group of local businesspeople who worked together with local authorities. “This novel, attractive and avant-garde tourist product is environmentally responsible and respectful of the image and care of our historic center,” he added.

The service will operate every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., from September 16 street in front of the Rosalío Solano Cinema.

• For more information go to www.quehacerenqueretaro.com.mx.

With reports from El Universal and Código Qro