Querétaro launches online booking system

News

Querétaro has launched an online booking system for tourists to help facilitate contact and sales between local tourism providers and visitors.

The Querétaro Tourism Ministry (Sectur) and the company PriceTravel Holding have joined forces to create the webpage under the domain queretaro.travel, where travelers can find destinations in the state, search for experiences, discover discounts and make reservations.

Information is available in Spanish and English and the language can be changed by clicking on the “Idiomas” icon, which is a small globe on the top right hand side of the page.

The head of Sectur, Mariela Moran Ocampo, said the new platform could see the state’s tourism reach new heights. “This commercial alliance has come to strengthen and widen the tourism promotion efforts that we have implemented from the start of Governor Mauricio Kuri’s administration. We have the objective of taking Querétaro to the next level as a tourist destination through the growth of sales and opportunities for our tourism providers,” she said.

Moran added that the website would make tourism more accessible for potential visitors.

The director of commercial alliances at PriceTravel, Juan Socas, said the new platform meant more business for Querétaro. “We are happy to concrete our first alliance with Querétaro, a standout tourist destination in Mexico which has a unique history. We are sure that the technological experience of PriceTravel Holding will allow a greater number of sales and will benefit all travelers,” he said.

PriceTravel will also offer a 24/7 contact center specific to the state, the news site Agencia Informativa de México reported.

One of Querétaro’s main attractions is the Wine and Cheese Route (Ruta de Vino y Queso), which shows off its dairy farms and proves its credentials as Mexico’s second largest wine-producing area.

There are four Magical Towns in the state, which are Tequisquiapan, Bernal, Cadereyta de Montes and San Joaquín.

Querétaro city also offers another way to sightsee in style, in electric replica Model T Fords on citywide tours.

With reports from Agencia Informativa de México