Quintana Roo opens investigation into possible drugging of 2 US college students

The Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office (FGE) said Friday that it has opened an investigation into the alleged drugging of two American tourists at a resort near Cancún.

Zara Hull and Kaylie Pitzer, both of whom are students at Oklahoma Christian University, became ill last Friday after consuming drinks at a pool bar at the resort where they were staying with their boyfriends.

Pitzer told Oklahoma’s News 9 she is certain that she and Hull were drugged as they both blacked out at the same time.

A Facebook post by Pitzer’s aunt indicates that were staying at Planet Hollywood Cancún, a resort on a narrow peninsular just north of Cancún in the municipality of Isla Mujeres.

Hull spent time in a hospital in Cancún before she was medevacked to Dallas, Texas.

News 9 reported that she and Pitzer were told by doctors in the U.S. that “they believe their drinks may have been spiked with synthetic fentanyl.”

The FGE said on social media on Friday that no formal complaint about the alleged drugging had been filed, but it opened an investigation after hearing about the allegations in the media.

“Via the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Drug Dealing, we immediately began investigations to shed light on the alleged intoxication of two women,” the office said.

The FGE didn’t identify the resort where the alleged drugging of the tourists took place. However, it did say that the “possible hotel” where it is alleged to have occurred is located in Costa Mujeres in the municipality of Isla Mujeres, Quintana Roo.

The FGE also said it was committed to holding those responsible to account.

Planet Hollywood Cancún didn’t respond to Mexico News Daily’s requests for comment.

On Facebook, Pitzer’s aunt, Stephanie Pitzer, wrote:

“This shouldn’t have ever happened. Whoever did this or was involved needs to be brought to justice!!! Praying Planet Hollywood Cancún has record of who the server was that day and deals with them accordingly!!!”

In a post to Instagram on Thursday, Hull said she experienced her “worst nightmare on what was supposed to be my dream vacation.”

“I was heavily sedated and put on a ventilator and don’t remember three days of this nightmare,” she wrote.

“… I thought staying at a resort was the safest thing for me but it wasn’t. I have endured so much pain and fear the past few days. I am lucky to be able to be alive.”

