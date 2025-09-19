Government breaks ground on new rail line from Querétaro to Irapuato

Construction on the Querétaro-Irapuato trunk line formally began on Thursday, with officials waving starter’s flags at a ceremony in Apaseo el Grande, Guanajuato.

President Claudia Sheinbaum joined the dignitaries via video link from the National Palace, noting that “passenger train service is being revived and reborn” in Mexico.

The US $5.3 billion project will build a 108.2-km (67.2-mile) track between Querétaro and other cities located in the Bajío region, which boasts thriving manufacturing, agribusiness and technology sectors.

The Querétaro-Irapuato line is part of Sheinbaum’s ambitious project that would build 3,000 km of track during her six-year term. This section is not only designed to boost connectivity and development in the Bajío, but will eventually link the region to Guadalajara and western Mexico.

The line will also strengthen the Bajío’s connection with the nation’s capital as it extends from the Mexico City-Querétaro line, which is nearing completion.

Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation Minister Jesús Antonio Esteva was joined on site in Apaseo el Grande by Guanajuato Governor Libia García Muñoz Ledo, Querétaro Governor Mauricio Kuri González and Andrés Lajous, director of Mexico’s Rail Transport Regulatory Agency (ARTF).

Lajous said the new line will feature a non-electrified twin-track section designed to support a maximum speed of 200 km/hr (124 mph). It will also feature two viaducts allowing for interaction with industry and rail freight services, as well as nine vehicle overpasses.

The rail line’s six stations will be located in Querétaro, Apaseo el Grande, Celaya, Villagrán/Cortázar, Salamanca and Irapuato, the latter five all being in the state of Guanajuato.

The government estimates the project will generate 1,518 direct jobs and 8,255 indirect jobs.

Lajous said 2 million people will benefit from the construction of this trunk line. “We estimate a demand of roughly 30,000 people per day between the Apaseo El Grande stations and Mexico City.”

Both governors praised the cooperation between their governments and the federal government, expressing certainty that the new line will enhance mobility in their states.

“The Querétaro-Mexico City train has been a dream of Queretanos for more than 46 years, and this new connectivity with the west … will contribute to the competitiveness of my state,” Kuri said.

“Guanajuato has a long railway tradition dating to 1877, and we know what trains bring to our communities and municipalities: development, progress, well-being, and, above all, connection between families that fills us with emotion,” García said.

