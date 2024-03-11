Rain forecast for southern Mexico as heat wave continues in CDMX

As a heat wave continues in Mexico City and other parts of the country, rainfall is in the forecast in some states of southern Mexico.

Due to cold front 39, the Yucatán Peninsula and Mexican Caribbean will see heavy rains in the states of Campeche, Chiapas, Yucatán, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Tabasco and Veracruz. Pockets of rain are expected in Puebla, and isolated showers are also forecast in Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Durango, Hidalgo, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

El sistema frontal número 39 y su masa de aire #Frío ocasionarán #Lluvias muy fuertes, refrescamiento de las #Temperaturas y #EventoDeNorte de fuerte a muy fuerte, entre otros efectos. Ve en el link, las zonas de #México donde se esperan estas condiciones ⬇️… pic.twitter.com/Rl05QUFX25 — CONAGUA Clima (@conagua_clima) March 11, 2024

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has issued an alert about heavy rainfall, as it could lead to landslides and flooding in low-lying areas.

The cold front will also bring gusts of wind between 60 and 80 kilometers per hour along the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, with waves 2 to 3 meters high in the southern Gulf of Tehuantepec. Wind gusts and dust devils are also expected in the northern states of Chihuahua, Coahuila and Durango.

Meanwhile, scorching temperatures will continue in central and southern Mexico.

A yellow heat alert has been activated in Mexico City and the Valley of México as temperatures are expected to reach between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius (82 to 86 Fahrenheit) on Monday. The few boroughs not affected by the alert are those west of Mexico City, including Cuajimalpa de Morelos, Magdalena Contreras and Milpa Alta.

The states of Guerrero, Michoacán and southwest Morelos will see high temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees Celsius on Monday.

The coasts of Chiapas, Colima, Jalisco and Nayarit will see highs of 35 to 40 degrees Celsius (95 to 104 degrees Fahrenheit) while Campeche, southwest México state, Guanajuato, Oaxaca, southwest Puebla, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Tabasco and Yucatán are expecting temperatures of 30 to 35 degrees Celsius (86 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit).

The SMN advises residents in these areas to avoid prolonged exposure to solar radiation, stay hydrated and closely monitor chronically ill people, children and older adults.

With reports from Infobae