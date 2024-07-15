Rain in the forecast for all 32 states on Monday

Rain is in the forecast for all of Mexico’s 32 states on Monday, as tropical wave No. 10 approaches the Yucatán Peninsula.

Tropical wave No. 10 is expected to enter the Yucatan Peninsula by Monday evening, interacting with a low-pressure system in the north and humidity from the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

This weather pattern will bring thunderstorms and intermittent rains to Chiapas, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Yucatán, Campeche, Tabasco and Veracruz.

Intense isolated storms are also expected in Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero and México state, while heavy rains — with hail and lightning likely — are forecast to hit Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Colima, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Morelos and Mexico City.

Showers are forecast for Baja California, Puebla, Tlaxcala, San Luis Potosí, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas, with isolated rains expected in Baja California Sur.

The National Meteorological Service (SMN) has warned residents that heavy rains may reduce visibility, cause flooding and landslides and increase river and stream levels.

Rain is forecast throughout the rest of the week as the tropical wave combines with a cold front approaching northern Mexico.

High temperatures to continue in some parts of the country

Despite the rain, some areas will continue to experience high temperatures. The maximum temperatures forecast for today are as follows:

40 to 45 degrees Celsius: Baja California, Sonora and Sinaloa.

35 to 40 degrees Celsius: Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Nayarit, Jalisco, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas, Tabasco, Campeche and Yucatán.

30 to 35 degrees Celsius: Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Colima, southwest Puebla, Morelos, Veracruz, Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

With reports from Meteored