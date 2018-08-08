Drivers beware: rainy season can bring enormous potholes

News

The rainy season can be hard on roads, and hard on vehicles too when enormous potholes suddenly appear without warning, in some cases swallowing vehicles whole.

Two such sinkholes appeared yesterday, one in Veracruz and the other in the state of México.

The first captured a taxi in the Dos Caminos neighborhood of the city of Veracruz after a period of heavy rain. Floodwaters rose as high as one meter in some areas.

The second incident took place in Ecatepec, where the rear end of a water truck was swallowed by a sinkhole measuring two meters across and at least two meters deep in Granjas de Guadalupe.

Municipal officials cordoned off the area with yellow tape but residents, fearful that another accident would occur, warned the tape might not be sufficient because there is no street lighting in the area.

There were no injuries in either of the two sinkhole incidents.

Source: Milenio (sp)