Rarámuri runner places second in Chihuahua ultramarathon

Flooding on the course: Ramírez, left, during some inclement weather.

Well-known Rarámuri runner Lorena Ramírez took second place in the Canyons Ultramarathon held Saturday in her home state of Chihuahua.

Wearing a traditional long dress and her customary pair of sandals, Ramírez completed the 100-kilometer course in 13 hours and 26 minutes, just one minute behind Mexico City-based runner Carmela Martinez.

Traversing the steep and rough terrain in the municipality of Guachochi was made even more challenging than normal for runners in this year’s race due to heavy rain and hail that fell during the event.

The difficulty of the conditions was reflected in Ramírez’s time, which was 42 minutes slower than the time she achieved when she won last year’s event. At one stage of the race, she was forced to run through ankle-deep water.

Nevertheless, the second placing caps a successful couple of months for the 23-year-old athlete.

Last month, she placed third in her category in the Cajamar Tenerife Bluetrail ultramarathon in Spain, at which her brother and sister also competed, while last year she won a 50-kilometer event in Puebla.

Prior to last weekend’s event, the municipal government presented awards to Lorena and other members of her family in recognition of their long association with the Canyons Ultramarathon and their outstanding running ability.

The male category of the 100-kilometer race was won by Guachochi runner Pedro Parra Cruz in a time of 10 hours and two minutes.

Rarámuri runners finished second and third in that event and local runners also took first place in both the men’s and women’s 63-kilometer races.

Source: Notimex (sp)