Tuesday, January 27, 2026
HomeEl Bajío
El BajíoNews

Rare sightings of jaguar cubs and a black bear on railroad tracks go viral in San Luis Potosí

MND Staff
By MND Staff
0
jaguars on the tracks
Two jaguar cubs poking along the train tracks were caught on camera by railway personnel, delighting and puzzling San Luis Potosí residents who saw videos of the sighting on social media. (Screenshot)

Residents in the state of San Luis Potosí were taken aback after videos of unusual wildlife sightings in various parts of the state circulated on social media.

Last week, two jaguar cubs were spotted in the Huasteca Potosina region of the state, a rugged area known for its lush mountain environment, deep canyons and tropical rainforests. 

Footage of the young jaguars was recorded by railway workers conducting routine inspections on the tracks that cross this area in the eastern part of the state. 

The video shows the jaguar cubs moving together, briefly pausing to watch the train approach before returning to their natural habitat, showing no signs of disturbance or aggression.

The images quickly went viral as the jaguar is one of Mexico’s most emblematic and protected species and its presence in areas close to human activity is unusual.

A few days earlier, railway workers riding through the central part of the state managed to film a black bear running along the train tracks, a sighting which amazed local residents since there are no recent records of bears inhabiting this area of San Luis Potosí. 

The bear trotted for several hundred meters ahead of the train before disappearing into the vegetation.

Authorities explained that these encounters are infrequent, but could increase due to the mobility of species in search of food and safe habitat. They recommended keeping a safe distance and reporting any sightings to the appropriate authorities so as to ensure the conservation of these species in their natural environment.

Environmental laws in Mexico place both the jaguar and the black bear under special protection regulations.

Documenting these encounters is relevant, however, because they confirm the presence of key endangered species in the region. The jaguar is considered a priority species for Mexican biodiversity due to its role as an apex predator within its ecosystems.

Railway rights-of-way function as biological corridors, experts say, allowing wildlife to move between areas fragmented by human activities. These spaces are crucial for the survival of species whose populations have declined due to habitat loss.

With reports from N+, Uno TV, El mañana de San Luis Potosí and TV Azteca

Have something to say? Paid Subscribers get all access to make & read comments.
Blue Commander, an oil tanker at a Mexican port

Under mounting US pressure, Pemex cancels scheduled oil shipment to Cuba

MND Staff - 1
As the United States appears to actively seek regime change in Cuba, Mexico's state oil company Pemex canceled plans to send a shipment of crude oil to the communist-run island this month, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
a person observing a crime scenewith cop cars from afar

Perceptions of insecurity rise across Mexico despite falling crime stats

MND Staff - 1
The percentage of the population feeling unsafe in their city rose 2.1 points compared to a year earlier, reflecting an increase in people's perceptions of insecurity during Sheinbaum's presidency.
support column under Maya Train

Corroding columns are damaging the aquifer under the Maya Train, activists reveal

MND Staff - 0
Fractured pilings with visible signs of deterioration were documented by Selvame MX, which alleges that the Maya Train's promoters knew these metal cylinders would corrode and contaminate their surroundings.
BETA Version - Powered by Perplexity

VIDEO OF THE WEEK

Mexico's English-language newspaper

About MND

MND FAMILY PLAN

MND KIDS

MND MERCH

Subscription FAQ's

COMMUNITY GUIDELINES

Contact

Privacy Policy

Mexico News Daily - Property of Tavana LLC