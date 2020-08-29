Real estate firm fires #Lady3Pesos after confrontation at Walmart

A woman was fired from her job at a real estate firm after she was captured on a video berating a Walmart security guard Friday in the borough of Azcapotzalco in Mexico City.

The woman was nicknamed #Lady3Pesos on social media after she launched into an expletive-laden classist tirade against security personnel who refused to let her enter the store with her child, a policy clearly stated at the entrance of the store in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“What an asshole, what are you going to tell me? I need to do the shopping for my children, you’re an asshole. I’m a lawyer, I’m going to go to [the consumer protection agency] Profeco right now, fuck all of you,” the woman shouted.

“Ridiculous shit, you earn 3 pesos, right? Oh, poor thing, go eat pork rinds in salsa verde [green sauce] in your little house, you fucker,” she continued. “Enjoy your 3,500 pesos per month.”

The woman demanded to see a manager and be reimbursed for the 5-peso parking fee she had paid.

The security guards refused to do either.

“What’s your name, idiot? Have balls and tell me your name. Asshole, what’s your name? Little asshole!” shouted the woman before shoving one of the security guards and walking away, daughter in tow.

“We regret with great sorrow and disappointment what has happened, and we completely dissociate ourselves from the inadmissible conduct of this consultant who, as of the issuance of this statement, has been removed from our offices and from the entire network,” Century 21 House Hunters wrote in a letter posted to their Facebook page yesterday.

“Respect, honesty, inclusion, transparency and service are non-negotiable, fundamental values ​​for all our members,” the statement read.

Denizens of the internet have responded to the video with endless memes and comments, mostly expressing outrage at her derogatory attitude toward pork rinds in salsa verde.

“#Lady3Pesos can mess with my studies, with my life, rip off my legs, but nobody messes with my chicharrón in salsa verde,” one Twitter user wrote.

Source: El Universal (sp)