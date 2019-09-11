Reality show producer released after doing 7 years for Cancún murder

A former reality TV producer who was convicted of murdering his wife in Cancún has been released and is now back home in southern California.

Bruce Beresford-Redman, 47, was released from prison on June 20 after serving a little over half of his 12-year sentence.

Beresford-Redman reported his wife Monica missing during a family vacation to Cancún with their two children in April 2010. Her body was found three days later in a sewer.

The trip was meant to celebrate the woman’s 42nd birthday and mend the couple’s relationship after her husband had an extramarital affair.

Hotel guests told police at the time that they had heard screams in Beresford-Redmans’ hotel room, and investigators found blood on the scene.

The former Survivor and Pimp My Ride producer became the star of his own television show in 2014 when CBS News’ 48 Hours aired Bruce Beresford-Redman’s Prison Diaries, featuring footage he took of his time awaiting trial in Cancún’s Benito Juárez prison.

The state prosecutor had sought the maximum sentence of 50 years in prison, but Beresford-Redman was sentenced to 12, and only served about seven and a half, including four years of time served.

Prisoners in Mexico are eligible for release after serving 60% of their sentence.

Beresford-Redman’s children were 5 and 7 at the time of their mother’s murder and his parents looked after them during his time in prison.

The television producer has always maintained his innocence.

His wife was a well-known restaurant owner in Los Angeles.

