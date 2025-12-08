Formal employment in Mexico is up 2.7%, hitting record of 22.8M workers

After registering 48,595 new paid jobs in November, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) is reporting a record number of affiliated workers, according to Zoé Robledo, IMSS director general.

“As of Nov. 30, the new employment report shows that 22,837,768 jobs have been registered with Social Security,” he said, noting that IMSS registration is the criterion for employment to be considered formal. “This is the most since the IMSS began keeping records [in 1943].”

Speaking to reporters during President Claudia Sheinbaum’s Monday morning press conference, Robledo said that during the first 11 months of 2025, 599,389 new jobs were created.

The cumulative job growth for 2025 thus far is equivalent to an annual rate of 2.7%, driven by both permanent and temporary hiring.

Robledo said 86.7%, or 19.8 million, of the registered positions are permanent, adding that the positive trend in employment is also accompanied by an uptick in average wages.

The latest results come after Mexico closed 2024 with signs of economic slowdown amid debate on labor reforms and adjustments to the minimum wage.

As a result of the minimum wage increase, the base salary for social security contributions — the average salary received by affiliated workers — was just under 625 pesos per day (US $34.27) in November, Robledo said, an annual increase of 7%.

Robledo also noted that total wages registered by the IMSS increased 6.5% compared to the first quarter, reaching 298 billion pesos (US $16.3 billion).

Robledo also highlighted the increased participation of women in the formal labor market, saying there are currently 9,229,000 female workers affiliated with the IMSS, representing 40.4% of total employment.

“Approximately 98,000 new jobs filled by women were created in the last 12 months,” he said.

📊 Hoy, en la #MañaneraDelPueblo con la presidenta @Claudiashein, confirmamos excelentes noticias para México y para @Tu_IMSS: 🟢 En noviembre llegamos a 22 millones 837 mil 768 puestos de trabajo afiliados al Seguro Social, la cifra más alta en la historia del Instituto. En lo… pic.twitter.com/402EN61S72 — Zoé Robledo (@zoerobledo) December 8, 2025

Citing data from the national statistics agency INEGI, Robledo said nearly 600,000 new paid jobs were created through the second quarter of the year, an increase of 1.3% compared to 1Q 2025.

He said INEGI found that there were 39.4 million paid jobs (including the informal sector) by the end of March, while from April through June the figure rose to 40 million, confirming “a sustained trend of recovery and expansion in the labor market.”

Nevertheless, Robledo said, the increase in formal employment in 2025 should be seen as “a sign of resilience in the labor market,” even as nearly 55% of the workforce remains in the informal sector.

In its most recent report, INEGI found that 33.1 million people were employed in the informal sector through October, while calculating the rate of informal employment at 54.9%.

With reports from El Economista, Milenio and LopezDoriga.com