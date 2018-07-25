Four robbery suspects lynched in Tabasco

News

Signs such as this have appeared in several communities to warn criminals they will be lynched if caught.

Four men were lynched yesterday in Tabasco, presumably for stealing a motorcycle.

Police were alerted to the incident after receiving a call that three bodies had been found hanging from a tree in Arroyo Hondo, Macuspana.

A fourth body was found on a road near the scene of the hanging. The man of about 40 appeared to have been dragged for some distance along the road and beaten. The other three men were aged between 16 and 30.

The state government issued a statement reminding the public that everyone has a right to be judged and sentenced by a competent authority, and that those who take justice into their own hands by lynching are responsible for intentional homicide and must answer to the charge.

Source: El Universal (sp)