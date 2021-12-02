Good music for a good cause: event will raise funds for street animals

This holiday season, Mexico City residents and visitors have a chance to make a difference while enjoying rock and blues music with friends at the Spirit of Christmas Rock ‘n Blues Explosion Fest.

The one-day festival is set for December 11 at Hobos Restaurant and Bar, courtesy of the same organizers who stage the Tequila Rock ‘n Blues events. It will be led by guest of honor Isidoro Negrete Reynoso with headliners Evelyn Rubio, Steffie Beltt and Viri Roots.

Organizers describe the event as “some of the most important rock and blues-rock music of our lives in a fun party atmosphere … the perfect day and night for friends, groups, and celebrations, while supporting a great cause.”

The event will raise money for the Animales Ángeles fund, created by event organizer Bob Rempel. Half the funds raised will go to the expansion of a small Mexico City shelter operated by Susanna Hernandez, wife of the guest of honor. The rest of the money will be split between animal rescue organizations in Mexico City and around the country.

“There are millions of abandoned and homeless street animals of Mexico City and Mexico, some born on the streets. It is a serious problem,” Rempel said in a press release. “The problem is enormous … it’s daunting to even try” to solve it.

A promo video for the festival.

But like the proverb, “How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time,” small contributions can make a difference, Rempel said. By helping street animals one by one, “we can make a difference.”

The organizers request a minimum donation of 100 pesos per ticket, 250 pesos for front section seating and 500 pesos for front row seating. Those who donate 250 pesos or more will be entered into a draw for t-shirts.

Spirit of Christmas Explosion Fest is one of a series of festivals designed to raise money for street animals, the cause of choice for the organizers in 2021 and 2022. Other events are scheduled to take place in 2022 in Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, Puerto Vallarta, the Mayan Riviera, San Miguel de Allende and Mazatlán. More information about the Spirit of Christmas Festival can be found on the event Facebook page. Information about other events is available on the Tequila Rock ‘n Blues website.

Mexico News Daily