Roma actress Aparicio to be named UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador

Actress Yalitza Aparicio will be named a Goodwill Ambassador of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the organization said in a statement.

Aparicio will be formally appointed ambassador at a ceremony on Friday at UNESCO headquarters in Paris.

The Oaxaca-born, indigenous actress will work on behalf of the empowerment of indigenous peoples during her two-year mandate.

“This is made possible by Yalitza’s commitment to gender equality and the rights of indigenous peoples, and the ideals and goals of the organization,” said UNESCO.

Goodwill Ambassadors are celebrities who promote the work of the organization.

Aparicio has been a vocal advocate for women and indigenous people since being nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Alfonso Cuarón’s film Roma. In September, she participated in the “Nueva Gente” conference held by the Anáhuac Mayab University in Mérida, Yucatán, while in March she participated in an event to observe International Women’s Day.

Source: El Financiero (sp), Diario de Yucatán (sp)