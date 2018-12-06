The award-winning film Roma is on a roll: it has been nominated in three categories of the Golden Globe Awards by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The film by Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón was nominated for best director, best foreign language film and best screenplay.

The awards don’t consider foreign films for best picture so it didn’t make that category.

The 76th Golden Globes ceremony will take place on January 6, but the announcement of its nominees marks the unofficial beginning of the award season in the United States. Next week, the Screen Actors Guild will follow suit and announce its nominees. Suspense will continue until January 23, when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will announce the Oscars nominees.

Roma, a strong contender in this awards season, has already earned a total of 28 nominations and 14 wins so far, including an AFI special award; best foreign independent film by the British Independent Film Awards; best film, best director and best cinematography by the New York Film Critics Circle; and the Golden Lion and the SIGNIS Award at the Venice Film Festival.

The film is being screened in Mexico City starting on Friday. It will be shown at Los Pinos, formerly the official home of the president of Mexico.

Source: El Universal (sp)