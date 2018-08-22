MORE NEWS
Citizens grab mayor and lock him up on suspicion of embezzlement
Residents of a Oaxaca community rebelled this week and locked up the mayor on suspicion of corruption.
Kidnappings declined by 16% in first seven months
It is one good piece of news this week in a security situation that has steadily worsened for three years or more.
Once omnipotent ruling party was ‘seduced by power,’ says new leader
Mexico’s ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party allowed itself to be “seduced by power,” its new leader said in a scathing critique of its election loss.
Teachers in training reject English in favor of indigenous languages
The school year isn’t three days old and teachers in Oaxaca are going on strike, this time over a requirement that teachers in training must study English.
Tabasco gas well shut in area where manatees have died
The federal Security, Energy and Environment Agency has shut down a gas well located near an area where at least 30 manatees have been found dead.
Security secretary nominee favors legalization of pot
The man proposed to be Mexico’s next security secretary has admitted he favors the legalization of marijuana for recreational and medical use.
Businesses in Veracruz are counting the days until the governor goes
8 years after Los Zetas’ massacre of 72 migrants, ‘no real investigation’
Lightning strike blamed for fire that destroyed 11 houses
Guadalajara could be site of Mexico’s first Ikea store
Mexico’s most livable cities are in Nuevo León, Coahuila and Sonora
Union leader says paving over pipelines with concrete is ‘stupid’
Mexico sends record number of firefighters to battle fires in Canada
10 years on and Mexico’s justice system is not yet world class
Crocodile hazard on Cancún golf course: man found dead
World’s biggest bead mosaic wins Guinness record for Wixáritari
UNAM scientists develop antidote for snake bites
‘Unprecedented’ transition process begins with joint cabinet meeting
Avocado sales to China have skyrocketed this year
Thieves use backhoe to steal cash from ATMs
Security not in ruins, says the man responsible for it, conceding there are problems
Baja California wines lead medal count at Querétaro competition