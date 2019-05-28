Cancún’s ‘Russian Nazi’ claims his rights have been violated in jail

The Russian citizen who was almost killed by an angry lynch mob in Cancún two years ago and then charged with manslaughter says his rights have been repeatedly violated during his two-year incarceration.

Aleksei Makeev, also known as #LordRussianNazi for racist behaviour in Cancún two years ago, tells of a series of violations of his rights by Mexican authorities in a 15-minute video posted on YouTube by Russian human rights lawyer Gennady Makarov.

In the video, Makeev says his jailers have denied him his right to consular assistance, medical attention and contact with his family. He also says that his government-appointed lawyers have given him ineffective representation and that court interpreters have been translating his statements into Spanish incorrectly.

Makeev addressed his pleas to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and asked for assistance from the Russian Consulate.

It is not clear how Makeev was able to record the video and send it to the human rights lawyer.

After the video was uploaded, the Facebook page Identidad Quintana Roo reported that Makeev was attacked by a group of his fellow prisoners in the Cancún jail, and was wounded with a sharp object. Another prisoner who tried to defend Makeev was seriously injured in the incident, and had to be hospitalized.

Makeev, who had worked as a dive instructor, had lived in Cancún since at least 2015 and earned a reputation for the videos he posted under the name Alextime. The videos show Makeev harassing people and making racist comments in Russian, English and Spanish.

In May 2017 a group of his neighbors, fed up with his antics, tried to lynch him. The mob was able to pull Makeev out of his house and beat him into a coma, but not before the Russian allegedly killed one of his aggressors with a knife.

He is to appear in court on Wednesday.

