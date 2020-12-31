Sabotage derails 11 rail cars carrying new vehicles

Extensive financial losses have been estimated after a sabotaged rail line led to the derailment of at least 11 rail cars carrying new vehicles for export to Europe.

There were no casualties in the derailment, which took place about 3:00 a.m. Wednesday in Acultzingo, Veracruz.

The train was en route from the Volkswagen plant in Puebla to the port of Veracruz.

Thieves removed almost two meters of tracks to halt the train and steal merchandise. It wasn’t clear what they were able to steal, given that the cargo was brand-new vehicles.

A railway union spokesman said six rail cars rolled over completely and some dropped into a ravine. He estimated damages in the millions of pesos.

Source: Infobae (sp)