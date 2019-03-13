Company says IMSS sales increase due to new personnel, new strategy

Pharmaceutical distribution company Marzam has rejected the suggestion that its sales to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) increased significantly between 2015 and 2018 because its owner’s father was on the IMSS board.

Reports published earlier this week said that Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity (MCCI), an anti-graft group, had obtained documents that show that Marzam received contracts in that period for more than 526 million pesos (US $27 million) – an amount more than five times greater than its sales to IMSS between 2002 and 2014.

Luis Doporto Alejandre, son of IMSS board member Héctor Doporto Ramírez, purchased Marzam in 2015.

In a statement, the company said that since October 2015 it has operated under a new administration that “has worked to increase competitiveness and profitability” by employing new personnel and pursuing a new sales strategy.

“This strategy has resulted in an increase in government sales . . . but also to private customers,” Marzam said, adding that 96% of all company income comes from the latter.

It acknowledged that its sales to IMSS have increased and described the government department as an “important customer, but just one more in our current portfolio.”

Marzam added: “We strongly reject any statement that implies that our sales results derive from factors other than the strenuous efforts and dedication of our sales team and all our personnel.”

Marzam’s parent company – Dutch firm Moench Coöperatief – said in a separate statement that its shareholders, including Luis Doporto Alejandre, are not involved in Marzam’s day-to-day operations.

“Marzam’s management team has distinguished itself for its high standards of corporate governance and its effectiveness in identifying new business opportunities, ensuring strict compliance with all legal obligations,” it said.

