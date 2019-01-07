Two-kilometer-long rosca de reyes, or Kings’ Day bread, wins a Guinness

At 2,065 meters long, the Kings’ Day bread baked in Saltillo, Coahuila, last week broke a Guinness World Record.

The rosca de reyes, the traditional pastry served on January 6 during the celebration of Kings’ Day, was prepared by the Vizcaya university with support from the municipality of Saltillo.

More than two tonnes of flour, 10,000 eggs, 350 kilograms of margarine, 16 liters of vanilla, 18 liters of orange blossom water, 25 kilos of baker’s yeast, 150 kilos of lard and 700 kilos of sugar went into the very long loaf.

Another key ingredient is a plastic figurine of the baby Jesus. Saltillo’s bread contained 7,000 mixed in the batter.

The recipe was created by two Vizcaya students and 140 people participated in the baking process, which began January 2.

Assembling the long line of bread started yesterday at 5:00 am on Venustiano Carranza boulevard where more than 400 people took part and had everything ready for the official measuring time at 10:00am.

Thousands of people of all ages gathered to witness the event and enjoy pieces of rosca and a cup of hot chocolate.

The former holder of the record was the city of Châtel-St-Denis, Switzerland. On October 23, 2011, a bakery prepared a brioche-like bun that measured 973 meters long.

Source: El Universal (sp)