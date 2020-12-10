Divorces in San Luis Potosi have shot up by 50% in 2020 compared to last year, according to a state justice official, suggesting the increase might be due to couples spending more time with each other thanks to coronavirus stay-at-home measures.

Magistrate Olga Regina García López said 2,005 divorcios incausados — or divorces in which only one member of the couple need request a divorce — have been filed in the state this year.

She theorized that the coronavirus is a contributing factor, saying that people are spending more time at home. She also cited the reported pandemic-related increase in domestic violence this year as a likely factor.

It’s possible that the number of divorces will increase even more in 2021, as the state is planning to unveil a system for granting online divorces next week. The new procedure would only be allowed for uncontested separations.

Couples would be able to do all proceedings remotely instead of having to appear in person before a judge.

The new module is part of an overall initiative in the state to create online options for a variety of noncriminal legal proceedings in family and labor law and more, García said. The digital system will also speed up legal notification processes in some matters, she said.

In the case of online divorce, a couple would be able to sign their legal paperwork, digitize it and send it to the courts. In certain cases, the new system could allow a divorce to happen within two or three weeks, García said.

Sources: El Universal (sp), Pulso San Luis Potosí (sp)