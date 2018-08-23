San Miguel a model for Americas with cultural capital designation

News

Along with the state of Guanajuato, it has been named American Capital of Culture 2019

San Miguel de Allende has been selected as the American Capital of Culture 2019, a designation that can bring worldwide exposure.

The International Bureau of Cultural Capitals, based in Spain, said the Guanajuato city will be a cultural model for the Americas next year, along with the state’s other 45 municipalities, which will also be able to participate.

San Miguel will benefit from promotion through Antena 3 Internacional, the program’s official television channel with a potential international audience of 90 million viewers, said a statement issued by the organization.

Mexican cities have been designated cultural capitals before. Mérida has been selected twice, and Guadalajara and Colima have also been chosen. No other country has received the honor so many times since the program began in 1998.

Its objective is to promote cultural integration in the Americas, and contribute to greater understanding among people of the region.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site also won international recognition last month when it was named best city in the world for the second year in a row by readers of Travel + Leisure magazine.

